HAC Arty Party features Fall Pumpkin painting, bonfire, specialty drink

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Arts Council invites people to explore the arts in a whole new way with an art experience with no art experience required.
The Fall Pumpkin Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Participants will paint a perfect Fall pumpkin using acrylics on a 12”x12” gallery-wrapped canvas. There will also be a bonfire and featured hot caramel apple drink.
Step-by-step instructions and all supplies are included. The project will be led by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher.
Tickets are $25 per person. Registration and payment are required for attendance. To purchase tickets, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St., email reservations@hannibalarts.com or visit hannibalarts.com/programs/arty-party.
Arty Party programs are open to people 18 and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. Participants are encouraged to come with their friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional). HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.
