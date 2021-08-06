HAC Arty Party features Decoupage

HANNIBAL — Participants in the Decoupage Dragonfly Arty Party can explore the arts in a whole new way with no art experience required.
Decoupage Dragonfly Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Participants will paint a pastel-inspired acrylic background, apply pre-printed dragonfly and butterfly cutouts and additional embellishments on a 12”x12” gallery-wrapped canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies will be included. The project will be led by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher.
Tickets are $25 per person. Registration and payment are required for attendance. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St., emailing reservations@hannibalarts.com or visiting hannibalarts.com/programs/arty-party.
Arty Party programs are open to participants 13 years of age and up, and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. Come with your friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional). HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.