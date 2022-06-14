HAC Arty Party brings back a classic

HANNIBAL — An Arty Party event featuring chia plants with handcrafted pottery will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Participants will use clay and creativity to create a classic chia person, animal or object. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies are included. The project will be led by local artist and art educator Stephen Schisler.
Tickets are $25 per person. To register, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St or go online to hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
Arty Party programs are open to participants who are 13 years of age and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art.
People are invited to attend with friends or make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring optional snacks and beverages. HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, step-by-step instructions and snack supplies.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.