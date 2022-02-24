HAC Arty Party brings a splash of color

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — A Watercolor Wash Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Participants will create a watery meadow/floral composition with splashes of color using transparent watercolor over a permanent marker line drawing on a 16”x20” cotton canvas panel. The project will be led by local artist and HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
Tickets are $25 per person. To register, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. after Wednesday, March 2 or go online to https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies included.
Arty Party programs are open to those 13 and up and are designed for people simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. Participants are encouraged to come with their friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional). HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, step-by-step instructions and snack supplies.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. after Wednesday, March 2 or visiting their website, hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.