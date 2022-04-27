HAC Arty Party brings a bit of happiness

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A “be(e) happy” Arty Party will begin 7 p.m. Friday, May 13 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Participants will create a cheery painting with daisies and a bee using acrylic paint on a 12”x12” gallery-wrapped canvas. The project will be led by local artist and HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
Tickets are $25 per person. To register, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or go online to https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies included.
Arty Party programs are open to those 13 and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. Participants are encouraged to visit and make new friends.
Participants can bring snacks and beverages, if desired. HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, step-by-step instructions and snack supplies.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.