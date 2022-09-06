HAC Arty Party brightens your day

HANNIBAL — A Sunny Sunflowers Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Participants will create a cheerful painting of sunflowers using acrylic paint on a 12”x12” gallery-wrapped canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies will be included. The project leader is local artist and HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
