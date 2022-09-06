HAC Arty Party brightens your day

"Sunny Sunflowers" is the theme for the Hannibal Arts Council's next Arty Party, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at 105 S. Main. St. Tickets are $25 per person, and the event is open to participants 13 years of age and up.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A Sunny Sunflowers Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

Participants will create a cheerful painting of sunflowers using acrylic paint on a 12”x12” gallery-wrapped canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies will be included. The project leader is local artist and HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.