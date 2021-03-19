HAC art sale is a win-win

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council is hosting “Off the Wall,” a limited-engagement art sale, from March 20-27. Pieces included in the sale are priced to move and purchasers receive an additional bonus — 100% of all sales directly support HAC and its programs.
The HAC Gallery Committee put out a call to HAC members to solicit art for Off the Wall. Supporters met the challenge by finding art that is not currently hung on their walls and/or searched through their collections to find art they would part with for a good cause. The art sale includes, paintings, photographs, drawings, sculptures, pottery, glass, mixed media, prints, mixed media and more. Works representing a wide variety of art forms and styles, traditional to contemporary, created by local and outside the area artists both living and deceased may be purchased.
Opening Day of the Art Sale is from 11:00a.m –2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20. This will be the first opportunity to purchase art from Off the Wall. The public is welcome to stop by the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St, during Opening Day to view the exhibit or stop by during regular gallery hours. Gallery hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays. The gallery is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.
For more information on the art sale and other HAC programs contact the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visit them on the web at hannibalarts.com.