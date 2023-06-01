HAC Art Adventure Goes "On Location"

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council continues its popular creative project series, Art Adventures, on Friday June, 16 at 5:15 p.m. at The Orchard, 2200 Palmyra Road.
Jungle Tangle is a special “on location” adventure at The Orchard farm house and bank barn. Participants will use shadow tracings of a variety of farm and wild animals and fill the negative space created with Zen tangling designs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.