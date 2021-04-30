HAC Art Adventure goes hybrid with in-person, take and make options

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council’s Art Adventure is taking a hybrid approach in May with both an in-person workshop as well as an option of a take and make project kit which includes all supplies and instructions to make the project at home. Art Adventures are targeted to youth ages 5 to 12.
The May project is Mixed Media Bouquet. Participants learn about mixed media using a variety of materials like tissue paper, construction paper, markers and watercolor to create a unique floral bouquet. The in-person workshop with be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. For those wishing to pick up a project kit, pick up begins Friday, May 7, and will continue while supplies last.
Both the in-person workshop and take and make project kit options are $5. Due to popularity and limited number of supplies, registration is required. Scholarships are available as well. To register, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, reservations@hannibalarts.com or stop by the Hannibal Arts Council at 105 S. Main St.
Program sponsors include the George H. Riedel Private Foundation, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Scholarships for free participation is available thanks to the generous support of HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
More information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.