HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council’s Art Adventure workshop series continues with Kiln Fired Pottery.
Participants will be able to fashion a clay pot that will be fired in a kiln. Stowell School art teacher and Hannibal Arts Council Children’s Committee member Stephen Schisler will lead the project give a short presentation on clay pottery and monitor the kiln. The event will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at 105 S. Main St.
Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. The cost is $5 per child. To register and pay/request a scholarship, call the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stop by 105 S. Main St.
Program sponsors include the General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, Community Foundation of West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri, George H. Riedel Private Foundation and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Scholarships for free participation are available thanks to the generous support of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund and HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
Art Adventures are designed for kids ages five to 12 and are held on designated months at the Hannibal Arts Council to be completed on site. Parents, grandparents and/or guardians are encouraged to take advantage of the free time while their child creates.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting its website hannibalarts.com.