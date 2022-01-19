HAC Art Adventure focuses on Chihuly

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council’s Art Adventures continue in 2022 with a “Take & Make” project just in time for Valentine’s Day. Youth ages five to 12 can create the project by picking up a kit to make the project at home.
The February project is inspired by Pacific Northwest glass artist Dale Chihuly. Participants will use coffee filters, markers and pipe cleaners to create colorful Valentine’s flower bouquet reminiscent of Chihuly’s designs. Project kits include information about the artist, project instructions and supplies.
Project kits are $5 each. Scholarships for free registration are also available. To register, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or online at https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com. Project Kit Pick Up is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Funding assistance for HAC youth programs is generously provided by General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, Community Foundation of West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri, George H. Riedel Private Foundation, and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Program scholarships available thanks to the generous support of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund and HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545 or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.
