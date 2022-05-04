HAC Art Adventure experiences art in motion

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council is resuming in-person youth programs.
The popular Art Adventure program continues at 5:15 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Art Adventures are designed for youth between the ages of 5 and 12 years of age. The participation fee includes all supplies, an instructor and step-by-step instructions.
The May project is MicroAutomaton. Participants will use simple materials and supplies to make their own automaton, an animated machine that moves. They will also learn some basic engineering concepts related to the project — automata, simple machines, cranks, rotational motion and cams.
The fee is $5 per participant. Scholarships for free participation are available.
Registration is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
Funding assistance for HAC youth programs is provided by General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, Community Foundation of West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri, George H. Riedel Private Foundation, and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Program scholarships available thanks to the generous support of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund and HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545 or visiting hannibalarts.com.
