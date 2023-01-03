HAC Art Adventure creates happy hearts

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council begins its 2023 Art Adventure schedule at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Art Adventures are designed for youth who are five to 12 years of age, and the participation fee includes all supplies. An instructor and step-by-step instructions.
The February project is Happy Hearts. Participants will use recycled plastic and markers to make a Shrinky-Dink-style keychain or pair of earrings as they learn about the designer and artist, Chris Uphues, and his iconic heart images.
Participation fees are $5 per participant. Scholarships for free participation are available. To register, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or go online to https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
Funding assistance for HAC youth programs is generously provided by General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, George H. Riedel Private Foundation and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
Program scholarships are available thanks to the generous support of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund and HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545 or visiting hannibalarts.com.
