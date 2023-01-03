HAC Art Adventure creates happy hearts

The Happy Hearts Art Adventure begins at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Hannibal Arts Council 105 S. Main St. The fee is $5 per participant between the ages of 5 and 12. Scholarships are available.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council begins its 2023 Art Adventure schedule at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

Art Adventures are designed for youth who are five to 12 years of age, and the participation fee includes all supplies. An instructor and step-by-step instructions.

