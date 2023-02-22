HAC Art Adventure creates friendly knitted snake

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) continues Art Adventures, its popular creative project series for kids, beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Art Adventures are designed for kids between five and 10 years of age. Participation fees includes all supplies, an instructor and step-by-step instructions.
The March project is Friendly Snake Finger Knitting. Participants will learn how to knit without the use of a knitting needle, using only their fingers. The technique will be explained and introduced, then participants will weave a snake using colorful loom loop and attach eyes and a tongue to complete the project.
Participation fees are $10 per child, and $5 for HAC members. Scholarships for free participation are available. To register (paid or scholarship), contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St or go online to https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
Funding assistance for HAC youth programs is generously provided by General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, George H. Riedel Private Foundation and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Program scholarships available thanks to the generous support of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund and HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545 or visiting hannibalarts.com.
