HAC Art Adventure creates friendly knitted snake

The Hannibal Arts Council's next Art Adventure for children between five and 10 years of age will feature a Friendly Snake Finger Knitting project at 5:15 p.m. Friday, March 10 at 105 S. Main St. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) continues Art Adventures, its popular creative project series for kids, beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

Art Adventures are designed for kids between five and 10 years of age. Participation fees includes all supplies, an instructor and step-by-step instructions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.