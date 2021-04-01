HAC Art Adventure celebrates Earth Day

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council’s Art Adventures continue in 2021 with a “Take & Make” project series.
Youth between the ages of five and 12 can create the project by picking up a project kit that includes supplies and instructions to make the project at home. Participants can pick up project kits at a Project Kit Pick Up from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 2 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. Additional pick up times will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 5.
The April project is Aviary Mobile. Participants will use renewable and recycled materials to create a bird-inspired mobile in honor of Earth Day (April 22). Project kits include Earth Day information, project instructions and supplies. Basic supplies to be gathered from home will be listed on the instructional sheet.
Kits, including supplies and instructions are $5 per kit. Due to popularity and limited number of project kits, pre-registration and pre-payment (unless requesting a program scholarship) is required. To pre-register and pay, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stop by the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St.
Program sponsors include the George H. Riedel Private Foundation, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Scholarships for free participation is available thanks to the generous support of HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
More information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.