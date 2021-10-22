HANNIBAL — Each year, the Hannibal Arts Council utilizes jurors to select special award winners during its annual Hannibal Folklife Festival.
Awards are decided based upon the quality and uniqueness of the exhibitor’s work, adherence to the folklife theme and overall presentation. Awards were presented by HAC Board President Ruth Garner and HAC Board Secretary Priscilla Mehaffy.
Winning Best of Show in the Artist category were Steve and Shelby Moneer of Moneer WoodWorks from Hannibal. This was their first year for being a part of the Hannibal Folklife Festival. As a military career often does, over the last 20 years it has taken the Moneers around the country and the world. Six deployments, hundreds of trips, countless homes and zip codes, saying “goodbye” to old friends and “hello” to new ones, and one consistent theme emerged with each move — refinishing, building, renovating, painting, staining and creating. What started as a hobby turned into a passion of learning new techniques, using creativity to solve problems, and experimenting with a variety of materials. More information is available by visiting www.moneerwoodworks.com/
First place in the Artist category was Susan Minyard with Sweetwater Pottery from Mansfield, Mo. Established in 1980 in the rural Ozark hills, Sweetwater Pottery and artist Susan Minyard have striven to perfect the ancient art of stoneware. Established on the 500-acre nature preserve fondly named “Sweetwater,” each piece of Sweetwater Pottery is handcrafted and inspired by the beauty of nature. More information is available by visiting http://sweetwater-pottery.com/
Second Place in the Artist category went to Brandy Uhlmeyer of Sudie Deane Jewelry from Shelbyville, Mo. Uhlmeyer puts her creativity to use developing a line of eclectic, unique jewelry for every side of customers. More information is available by visiting www.facebook.com/sudiedeane/
The HAC Purchase Award, chosen by the Hannibal Arts Council staff, went to Steve and Shelby Moneer, of Moneer WoodWorks from Hannibal. Staff members purchased a handmade charcuterie board from the artist.
Winning Best of Show in the Food category was Hannibal Salvation Army, who sold their festival-favorite soft pretzels. The organization uses proceeds from their Hannibal Folklife Festival food booth to benefit their programs and services in the Hannibal area.
The Hannibal Folklife Festival is held each October in downtown Hannibal. The festival features traditional arts, performances, foods, fall and community. The dates for the 2022 Hannibal Folklife Festival are Oct. 15-16, 2022.
