HANNIBAL — Tuesday afternoon was a time for celebration at the newest Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity home, with family members sharing the excitement of moving into their new home in time for Christmas.
Sabrina Abbey said there would be a great deal of celebrating in the new house, as her daughter, Emma, will turn 12 on Christmas Eve. She held Emma’s little brother, 16-month-old Kolby, noting how Emma got to pick out all the accessories in her new room for her birthday. And she has been looking forward to the chance to host a big party.
“She’s been waiting to have a sleepover, and have her friends check out her new room,” Abbey said, noting with a smile how her daughter can now invite more than one friend over.
Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Committee Chairperson Kevin Knickerbocker said the majority of the home was complete in September, but supply chain issues delayed the arrival of appliances until Nov. 16.
Knickerbocker said the house can be appraised to establish a contract for transferring the home over to Abbey.
“We’re hoping to be able to do that probably within the next few days, so that she and her family can be in by Christmas,” he said.
Abbey chipped in to help during the construction process, and Knickerbocker stressed how extensive community involvement led to success. He commended all the volunteers who teamed up for the construction efforts, Hannibal Homestore for providing materials and a place to store them, Wright’s Furniture and Flooring and 2x4s for Hope for lumber for the framing of the home.
Carrier Heating and Air Conditioning donated the HVAC system and Peters Heating and Air Conditioning took care of the installation. Additionally, volunteers from the Hannibal Community Supervision Center, where Knickerbocker previously served as district administrator, provided about 250 hours of volunteer labor. They took on labor-intensive tasks including installing the roof shingles and interior drywall panels.
During the dedication, Linda Cook read Scripture verses and presented the Bible to Abbey. Next, the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the family with an American flag. Brad Kurz led the group in prayer, and introduced President-elect Paul Ewert, who read the litany of dedication.
With Tom and Becky, loved ones and friends gathered around the front door, Abbey was beaming as she cut the ribbon for the new home. Next, everyone filed inside to take a look at the new home.
“We’ve been here a while, cleaning and putting in some work. We’re just ready to get moved in, especially our first Christmas,” Abbey said. “We’re so excited for that.”
More information or an application are available by sending a message on the the Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity Facebook page.
