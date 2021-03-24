HANNIBAL — The Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity is joining with 2x4s for Hope to introduce the recipient family and break ground for a new home near Mark Twain Elementary School on Sunday afternoon, with 294 2x4s ready for visitors to add their favorite Scripture, blessing or prayer.
2x4s for Hope will donate each 2x4s receiving a message toward the construction of the new home at the corner of Rackliffe St. and Hawkins St. from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Mark Twain Area Habitat for Humanity President Brad Kurz said a mutual friend, Kevin Murphy, put him in touch with 2x4s for Hope founders Chris and Mark Lawrence. Each organization gives back to the community while assisting people with achieving the dream of owning a home.
“Our two organizations both share a common goal,” Kurz said. “It’s our desire to be good neighbors, and our mission is to see a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”
Kurz commended 2x4s for Hope for donating a gross of lumber — 294 2x4s in total. The community is invited to meet the family who will live in the new home and help with its construction at 1 p.m.
Groundbreaking will follow, and Kurz said he hopes for many visitors to come by on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. to add their favorite prayer, Scripture, blessing or inspiration to each of the 2x4s. The goal is to get all of the 2x4s signed with special messages so they will become a part of the home.
“Part of our mission statement at Habitat is we want to not only build homes, but also build communities and build hope, and it fits perfectly with these messages,” Kurz said. They all fit into that mission, absolutely.”
More information is available by calling Kurz at 573-822-5841.