PALMYRA, Mo. — The 15th annual Taste of Palmyra event is stronger than ever, with new sponsors and a new chair orchestrating the efforts to bring fun for kids, countless food options and activities galore to Main St. from 5-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.
Taste of Palmyra Chair Anna Gottman took the helm of the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce's steadily growing festival this year, because it was in danger of ending without her guidance. This year's event brings back several beloved traditions on a grander scale than ever, thanks to several new sponsors and an expanded zone-type structure for the various attractions.
Gottman said she expects about 700 children to attend, and the total crowd is expected to reach 2,500 people or more from Palmyra and surrounding communities. The festival places an emphasis on special events for children, and there will be competitions, performances, activities and 86 vendor booths — more than 50 will be offering food, while others will have homemade crafts for sale — sure to delight visitors of all ages.
The Kid's Zone has expanded considerably for 2022, sponsored by Hannibal Medical Group. The traditional trunk or treat from 5-6 p.m. will be joined by Big Carnival Rides, a bounce house and a booth hosted by the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce featuring photographers who will offer photos of children in costume for a fee.
The Friends of the Library Tent will feature children's author Ron Kinscherf, of Quincy, Ill. Hay bales will be set up so he can read books to kids throughout the evening. Interactive activities like pumpkin bowling and a cake walk are also planned.
Bud's Paint and Body Shop Inc. is sponsoring the Classic Corner, home to the car show. Registration is from 3-4:30 p.m. with a limit of 35 cars. There is a $10 entry fee, and cash prizes will be awarded.
Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners are sponsoring the antique tractor show, with registration scheduled from 3-4:30 p.m. Entries are limited to 25 tractors, and there is no entry fee.
The Street Eats Zone will be sponsored by the Maid2Clean Services, and Gottman said there is an almost endless variety of food for visitors to choose from. Vendors will be serving a wide variety of selections, like homemade ice cream, cinnamon rolls, pork steak, pork tenderloins, pulled pork sandwiches, funnel cakes, cupcakes, barbecue wings, Mexican food, yogurt, red beans and rice, fried Oreos, cheese soup, white chicken chili, kettle corn, caramel corn, baked goods, Cajun catfish sandwiches, brisket, cheesecake bites and peach cobbler.
Foster Adopt Connect and Chariton Valley will sponsor the Center Stage, which will feature a wide range of entertainment. The new Pre-Junior Miss Marion County will be crowned. Local talent will be on display at 5:45 p.m. for Palmyra's Got Talent. Steppin' Back will perform live beginning at 7 p.m.
Gottman is also a funeral director and office manager with Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Staff members will have commemorative t-shirts available for sale. She is looking forward to welcoming several new sponsors to the community to make this the biggest Taste of Palmyra event yet.
"I'm also most excited about the kids and just being able to make it a much more fun event for them as well," she said. "And who doesn't love food?"
