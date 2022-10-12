PALMYRA, Mo. — The 15th annual Taste of Palmyra event is stronger than ever, with new sponsors and a new chair orchestrating the efforts to bring fun for kids, countless food options and activities galore to Main St. from 5-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

Taste of Palmyra Chair Anna Gottman took the helm of the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce's steadily growing festival this year, because it was in danger of ending without her guidance. This year's event brings back several beloved traditions on a grander scale than ever, thanks to several new sponsors and an expanded zone-type structure for the various attractions.

