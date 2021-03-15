HANNIBAL — The goal of lining Broadway in Hannibal with trees from the flood levee to Grand Avenue is proving to be a challenge.
City personnel along with members of the Hannibal Tree Board are waiting to see how many of 2020’s plantings have survived.
“Those last ones we planted, I hope they turn out OK, but I don’t have a lot of confidence,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the March meeting of the tree board. “We have plans to do at least six more (tree plantings on Broadway) in the spring or six in the fall. We will see how these come out. If some of them die we will have to excavate that out again. I want to do something a little different with the soil. The soil is so bad. It is mostly just extremely compacted clay.”
Kristy Trevathan, president of the Hannibal Tree Board, noted during the March tree board meeting that a few of the trees planted on Broadway have done well.
“These two out front (of city hall) look pretty good,” she said.
“I think they might have excavated a little more for those two,” Dorian said.
According to Trevathan, a total of 10 trees were planted along Broadway in 2020.
“Originally we said we were planting five trees so we exceeded our goal there,” she said, adding that the planting goal along Broadway this year is six trees.
“I would love to do more, but they are so time-consuming,” Dorian said.
The downtown tree planting is in accordance with a tree plan that was created for Broadway by urban forester Tim Frevert, who performed the work at no cost to the tree board or city.
Frevert’s proposed tree list for the corridor includes: 2 Burgundy Belle maples, 11 Happidaze sweetgums, 10 Shawnee Brave bald cypress, 13 Red Rage blackgums, 10 Frontier elms, 5 Patriot elms and 15 European hornbeams.
The tree board approved the plan during its July meeting in 2018. The Hannibal City Council unanimously voted in favor of the plan in September, 2018.
In 2018, Trevathan said that completing the plan could take from three to five years, adding her estimation “may be optimistic.”
The estimated cost to purchase the recommended trees was $13,200. As it turned out, no taxpayer dollars were needed to purchase any of the trees. According to Trevathan, before he passed away, John Martin, donated $13,400 toward the purchase of 66 trees.
Trevathan said Martin’s donation was the largest the tree board has ever received.