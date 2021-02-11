CANTON, Mo. — Hannibal native and commissioned sheriff's deputy Seth McBride served with the Hannibal Police Department from 2003 to 2012, and he wanted to honor officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice through the volunteer-driven Fallen Officer Project he created in 2018 at Culver-Stockton College.
The Fallen Officer Project honors officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Now entering its fourth year the program supports two agencies that give back to first responders families, law enforcement agencies and inner-city youth.
The core values of the project McBride created remain the same, with the addition of raising funds for Supporting Heroes and WHOH Detroit.
McBride carefully selects a group of nine or 10 students to enroll in his In the Line of Duty class and participate in the Fallen Officer Project. The students are participating in the research phase during their second week, reaching out to a fallen officer's family to learn more about their life and the lives they touched.
McBride said every family is different — some students learn a great deal of information, while others take "baby steps" to honor the officer and respect the situation loved ones are in. The students present an in-class project about their chosen officer's legacy, and they typically participate in the Badge of Honor Run in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The 2020 run was canceled due to COVID-19, so students put together a social media thank you project for all first responders and health care workers.
The effort reached across the nation, with grateful participants including a first grade class in California and a couple in Canton, Mass., McBride said. This year, students plan a private, 12 hour memorial walk, walking two miles each hour to honor an officer in the event of the Badge of Honor Run being canceled.
During the Badge of Honor Run in 2019, McBride met Brian Zinanni, state director for Supporting Heroes. They discussed how the group provides support to families of first responders who died in the line of duty. After talking with the national director, McBride was confident the program was a good fit for the Fallen Officer Project. He also wanted to include WHOH Detroit in the efforts. WHOH stands for Who's House, Our House, a community policing project started by Culver-Stockton alum Elijah Richardson.
McBride remained in contact with Richardson after he received his master's degree. Richardson is president and initiatives director at WHOH Detroit, connecting law enforcement officers with youth in Detroit through sports. Richardson said McBride's Fallen Officer Program and emphasis on community policing made a lasting impact on his desire to further those efforts with WHOH.
"The project means a lot to me, especially being a student at Culver and being so close to Professor McBride, Richardson said. "Professor McBride is I would say one of the reasons why I'm so fascinated with community policing - because he taught me in his Introduction to Criminal Justice Class. From there, I just ran with the whole idea of community policing."
Richardson appreciated the chance to recognize fallen officers through the project "and show how noble they are." He said he planned to invite McBride to Detroit, and he hoped to see the project spread across the country.
"The Fallen Officer Project is so amazing, being able to honor those who have given their lives in the line of duty. They left their family and friends and loved ones behind, Richardson said. "I truly believe in law enforcement officers. They live by the unfair rule — God first, others second and I'm third."
Junior Jordan Arbas said he has been making good progress in his efforts to honor officer Casey Shoemate. He said "I can kind of see myself in his shoes the way he lived his life."
He was a comedian, always making people around him laugh and have a good time," Arbas said.
Shoemate was close to his mother "since day one", and Arbas said it was sad to hear those heartfelt stories.
"My officer was a great guy, and I'm sure he would have touched thousands of more people's lives and helped thousands more people, but unfortunately he's not able to," Arbas said.
So far, students have already raised $1,600 toward the $5,000 fundraising goal, which will be divided between the two organizations. McBride said in the current climate, WHOH Detroit is helping bridge divisions and "take positive steps toward change." Supporting Heroes also hits close to home for McBride.
"The work they're doing to support all first responders that unfortunately died in the line of duty and made the ultimate sacrifice, and their families, it's the driving force of why I created the Fallen Officer Project. I think the two blend well in this," McBride said.
McBride stressing he doesn't want to change opinions in the Criminal Justice Program, but he encourages students to "open their mind and just look at everything, and be a positive in their communities — wherever they're from."
More information about the Fallen Officer project, as well as opportunities to support the program, is available at https://p2p.onecause.com/fallenofficerproject2021. Information about Supporting Heroes is available at supportingheroes.org, and more details about WHOH Detroit is available at whohdetroit.org.