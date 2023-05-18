SAVERTON, Mo. — A large crowd of supporters from local, state and federal agencies gathered Thursday morning at Lock and Dam 22 to celebrate the beginning of the first fish passageway on the Mississippi River, expected to begin construction in September 2024.
The Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passageway Project is the first of five fish passageways authorized by the U.S. Congress as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program. The effort has been funded by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which resulted in the appropriation of $97.1 million to complete design and begin the construction process.
Corps Lead Biologist Mark Cornish explained fish had a "green light" to pass through the lock and dam on to other pools, tributaries and bodies of water. However, 70% of the time, Lock and Dam 22 is closed, which currently stops fish from being able to freely travel "with a green light 100% of the time".
The planned 200-foot-wide rock ramp fishway is designed with two goals in mind: to protect, enhance and monitor wildlife that make up a significant portion of the Mississippi River ecosystem while enabling efficient navigation to support commerce and supply chain travel on the river.
When the project is complete, fish will be able access upstream mainstem river and tributary habitats, which will bolster an increase in the size and distribution of native migratory fish populations. Cornish explained that locks and dams have had a negative impact on some of the 160 fish species that call the Upper Mississippi River home, noting the disappearance of the slapjack herring and mussels that coexisted with the fish.
The fish passageway will be constructed on the east side of Lock and Dam 22, incorporating an ice/debris barrier, bridge and stoplogs. Corps Engineering Technology Lead Kara Mitvalsky explained monitoring before, during and after the construction will help with future projects and allow for an accurate idea of the movements and activity of various fish traveling on the passageway.
Mitvalsky explained that hydraulic modeling will show the speed of travel and resting habits of fish of various sizes. She added details like the size, opening design and bottom specifications can be studied and adjusted for the construction of future fish passageways.
Invasive species, such as carp, will be controlled using unique underwater speakers, known as an underwater acoustic deterrent system, said Dr. Marybeth Brey, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The system was first employed in 2021 at Lock and Dam 19 in Keokuk, Iowa.
The project is the result of more than 30 years of cooperation between numerous groups including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois' and Missouri's Departments of Conservation, the Department of Natural Resources in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Iowa, U.S. Geological Survey, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, government entities at the local, state and federal level, nonprofit organizations such as the Upper Mississippi River Basin Assocation and industry partners.
Among the speakers commending the extensive collaboration was Mitch Landrieu, senior advisor to President Joe Biden and infrastructure coordinator. He thanked everyone for working side-by-side to make the project a reality. He said congressional approval was vital and noted the support of NESP by U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.
During the tour of different aspects of the project, guests had the chance to watch Missouri Department of Conservation's Travis Moore carefully place a wireless tag inside a lake sturgeon.
Brey explained internal tags convey constant information to receivers to show the track and study the behavior and travel of numerous species of fish. Additionally, external tags are placed on the fish so anglers can provide updates following a catch USGS' FishTracks Fish Telemetry Database will provide comprehensive, real-time information which can assess the effectiveness of the fish passageway in the future.
A special groundbreaking ceremony showed the collaboration which brought the project to fruition — Landrieu; Michael Connor, assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works; Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, commander, USACE Mississippi Valley Division; Col. Jesse Curry, commander, USACE, Rock Island District; and Kirsten Wallace, executive director of the Upper Mississippi River Basin Association — each spoke about the importance of the project and used a shovel to place the first loads of dirt.
After a special fish release portion of the ceremony, Connor presented Rachel Hawes, NESP Ecosystem Program Manager at the Corps' Rock Island District, with a special Challenge Coin to commemorate the occasion. She expressed her excitement about the project's impact for preserving wildlife while enhancing navigation through a crucial part of the nation's infrastructure.
"I am overjoyed for today's events. I am so excited to continue the great work of our strong partnership to continue to deliver the NESP Ecosystem Program to the nation," she said.
Mitvalsky was thrilled to witness how far the project has come as well.
"This is truly a joy to be involved in a project like this. We work so heavily with all of our different partners — federal agencies, state agencies, non-government organizations," describing the close collaboration as a "day-to-day" effort. "And then to actually have an event like this, where other people get to come in and see what we do, it's such a joy to share the hard work that we're doing."
