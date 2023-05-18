SAVERTON, Mo. — A large crowd of supporters from local, state and federal agencies gathered Thursday morning at Lock and Dam 22 to celebrate the beginning of the first fish passageway on the Mississippi River, expected to begin construction in September 2024.

The Lock and Dam 22 Fish Passageway Project is the first of five fish passageways authorized by the U.S. Congress as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program. The effort has been funded by President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which resulted in the appropriation of $97.1 million to complete design and begin the construction process.

