Grote to offer holiday music favorites

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Donna Grote has no reason to shout, cry or pout because she’s been an awfully good girl this year.
Grote will showcase her cheer by performing a wide selection of Christmas favorites at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the heated Apple Shed Theatre in Clarksville.
Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. People who wear an ugly holiday sweater get in for $9. The concert is sponsored by Raintree Arts Council.
“There are so many wonderful Christmas songs to choose from,” Grote said. “I picked some of my favorites. There’s a variety — something for everyone.”
The mix of religious, secular, modern and older tunes will include ‘O, Holy Night,” “Christmas Through the Years,” “Santa, Baby” and “Christmas in Dixie.” For most songs, Grote will voice the lyrics over recorded music, but there will be some special live accompanists.
Growing up with such favorites as “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” helped Grote get in the mood for Christmas. As she got older, the spirit of the season came through in hymns sung at church.
“Christmas music just makes you feel good,” Grote said. “It’s joyful and happy. Hope to see you there and hope that this is a great start to the Christmas season.”
Unlike diehard holiday aficionados, Grote doesn’t sing Christmas carols all year, but admits to humming along if hearing them in a store during November and December.
“I can’t think of any I do not like,” she said.
Wait, does that include “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer?”
“I don’t sing that one,” she said with a laugh.
