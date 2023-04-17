HANNIBAL — Agriculture students at Hannibal High School have been busy all year planting and growing a wide range of flowers, vegetables and other plants. Their efforts will culminate in a greenhouse sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The greenhouse in front of Hannibal Middle School has been abuzz with activity the entire year, as Ag Instructor Sabrina Mahaney's students have worked diligently to select plant varieties, arrange the layout for each table, determine the right formula for the fertilizer and nurture each plant to maturity.
Mahaney explained the students' educational journeys begin with instruction in plant science, as they learn how to control pests and avoid nutrient deficiencies. Next, the students mastered performing techniques for watering, removing dead leaves and creating the correct fertilizer — they take the lead in managing all of the plants in the greenhouse.
Mahaney said each student works hard, with several students offering to come in on the weekends to help care for the plants. In the second semester of the greenhouse class, she teaches additional skills like floral design.
As they prepared for the second greenhouse sale, the students assumed more control — selecting all of the hanging baskets and other plants that are blooming in an endless rainbow of color. Basket varieties include Whispers of Dawn, Vintage Soiree, After the Storm, Silver Falls and Petunia. A large selection of flowers is on hand, including Gerbera Daisy, Coleus, Celosia, Zinnia, Marigold, Dahlia, Firework Glass, Geranium and Coneflower. Vegetables include Pumpkin, Summer Squash, Zucchini and several varieties of Tomatoes and Peppers.
Each student performed their tasks with care on Monday afternoon. Junior Natalie McCammon watered Gerbera Daisies and Coleus flowers. She remembered the calculations she and her classmates performed to ensure the correct number of plants were in each tray on the tables throughout the greenhouse. Natalie explained how the varieties of plants were selected for the sale.
"Most of these are from last year — they were very popular," noting Gerber daisy and Coleus flowers were among the plants on many people's lists. "Others were just random picked on which ones looked pretty, like most of the hanging baskets."
Natalie enjoys the process from the very start, noting she likes "getting her hands dirty".
"Planting all of these took time," she said, pointing how much she likes "the smell and everything, too — and just looking in and seeing that we helped grow these things".
Sophomore Kyndall Stewart painstakingly removed dead leaves on Dahlias to encourage regrowth. Senior Stormy Ranabargar assisted her classmates with tasks including watering all of the plants, keeping them clean and placing stickers on pots to identify each plant's price.
Stormy said the class worked with Mahaney to determine which hanging basket varieties customers would like the most.
The plants such as those in the hanging baskets were only about one inch in height at first. Cloudy days were causing slow growth at first, but that soon changed.
"I was actually kind of worried about our sale this week, because we haven't had a whole lot of sun until the last two or three weeks, so everything was very tiny still and not blooming — and then finally we had that week where it was really warm and sunny," Mahaney said, motioning to a greenhouse filled with vivid blooms.
Stormy observed that the hanging baskets were blooming nicely, and she said visitors to the Hannibal FFA Facebook page were sharing positive comments so far.
This is Stormy's first year in the greenhouse, but she has been working closely with her friend, Caylee Cox, and relying on past experience.
"It comes natural to me, knowing how to care for plants, because it's been in my family," she said. "When I got in here, Mahaney really gets in depth about a lot of things — how to take care of stuff — and that's why all of our plants are actually doing pretty well."
Stormy is excited to see returning customers and new visitors come to the sale on Saturday, noting the support it brings to FFA and the Agriculture Department.
"We all love the outcome, we all love the fact that our plants are growing and we're super excited for the sale," she said.
Junior Gabriel Hooper was helping fellow students, carefully removing feces from the large tank filled with tilapia. He explained they work to keep the water clean for the fish, and the feces provide nutrients the plants need. A smaller tank nearby contains small biofilters to capture algae from the tank.
Gabriel explained when the tilapia grow larger, they will be fileted for the ag foods class. Another group of younger tilapia will then be placed in the greenhouse's tank to continue the cycle of producing fertilizer.
Gabriel said he plans on using his skills in the future, possibly to create a community garden or raise plants of his own.
"It's an opportunity I'm very glad to have," he said.
Junior Cameron Cox appreciated the unique experience of growing and caring for the plants as well. He said he enjoys the chance to grow his own food, and he plans to continue honing his skills in the future.
"I just like that not a lot of people have the opportunity to grow plants on their own. I feel like it helps me be more of an independent person, knowing I can do a lot of things on my own," he said, commending Mahaney for her guidance as a "great teacher". "It's nice to learn, and I feel like everybody should learn how to grow their own tomatoes, their own plants and even their own flowers."
Mahaney has enjoyed her third year of teaching, noting how "we're learning together" throughout the process.
"It's really cool to see them starting to learn and adjust, and wanting to do the hands-on activities," she said, noting how one of her students has taken an interest in agronomy — the study of seeds and plants.
Mahaney is thrilled for Saturday and watching the students take the helm during the sale.
"The most exciting thing is seeing the students just take over — they're talking to the community members that come in, they're doing the sales, they're discussing the plants and showing all the hard work — and that's just really rewarding as a teacher. They picked these from the very start and they just have a lot of passion and pride for them," she said, expressing her gratitude for the level of support shown by the community during the experience.
The sale takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the greenhouse directly in front of the Hannibal Middle School. Mahaney stressed the plants would likely go fast.
"Last year just blew my mind. We were so busy right off the bat. In the first two hours, we sold out of all of our hanging baskets," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.