HANNIBAL — Agriculture students at Hannibal High School have been busy all year planting and growing a wide range of flowers, vegetables and other plants. Their efforts will culminate in a greenhouse sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The greenhouse in front of Hannibal Middle School has been abuzz with activity the entire year, as Ag Instructor Sabrina Mahaney's students have worked diligently to select plant varieties, arrange the layout for each table, determine the right formula for the fertilizer and nurture each plant to maturity.

