HANNIBAL — Great Rivers Bank is proud to announce the opening of their newest branch in Hannibal.
Great Rivers Bank has a long history of serving communities in Illinois and saw an excellent opportunity to serve the Hannibal area.
“Hannibal is an ideal market for Great Rivers Bank,” said Bank President Bob Garner. “Our personal approach to banking will be a perfect fit with the community.”
Great Rivers Bank was originally chartered in 1901, to answer a need in the community for a trustworthy and enduring financial institution.
“We carry a tradition of dependable excellence into everything we do. We will always be an establishment known for its respect of time-honored tradition, customer-first focus, and modern fiscal procedures,” Garner said.
Great Rivers Bank is excited to be expanding into the Hannibal area and looks forward to helping shape the financial futures of those in the community. The bank believes that everyone from a farmer in need of a tractor to a young couple learning how to invest in their first home deserve a bank that is accessible, easy to use and there for them.
The community is encouraged to stop by the new location at 668 Broadway.
Great Rivers Bank is headquartered in Barry, Ill. and is a state-chartered full-service community bank with locations in Barry, Pittsfield, and Liberty Ill., in addition to Hannibal.
More information about Great Rivers Bank is available at greatriversbank.bank.
