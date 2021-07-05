STAFF REPORT
QUINCY, Ill. — The Board of Directors of the Great River Honor Flight decided to postpone scheduling future flights until Spring of 2022, due to extensive health and safety protocols established by Honor Flight National for the remainder of 2021.
Among those protocols, four areas were key to this decision.
- Status of vaccinations and how best to handle those who have not received one: (Current guidelines state all participants, veterans and guardians, who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are required to test before and after, along with a mandatory seven-day quarantine post-trip).
- All participants in an Honor Flight must wear a mask or face covering while on any bus, plane, as well as at any memorial on the Washington Mall (which would include the WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and Lincoln Memorials), plus on the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery. The protocol was established by Honor Flight National, Southwest Airlines, the US Park Service and Arlington National state. This would encompass the greater part of the trip and would mean that participants would be masked continuously for multiple hours.
- The guidelines required planning for a 10-day quarantine period in Washington, D.C. if anyone becomes infected during the trip.
- The protocols also required mandatory quarantine periods for others who had contact with the infected person upon their return.
Board members felt these key areas, along with other guidelines, put undue pressure on all those participating in the flight (veterans, guardians and board members). The Board of Directors felt it would be better to wait until things improved further in the battle against COVID-19. They hope by Spring 2022 to schedule a trip which would be more in line with the experience that has been previously offered to 1,855 local veterans over the past 11 years on 57 separate missions.
The Board of Directors will wait until new guidelines are provided by Honor Flight National as well as the other entities before deciding on when to resume flights.