The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors are announcing that the next mission to Washington will be on June 16.
This will be the 59th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010. Since then, 1,886 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have previously participated in this program. Approximately 30 additional veterans from Illinois (Adams, McDonough, Warren, Hancock, and Brown), Missouri (Marion, Shelby, Pike, Clark, Lewis and Ralls), plus Iowa (Lee) will be part of this return mission.
The departure and return on June 16 will be from the Quincy campus of John Wood Community College.
The June 16 trip will follow the itinerary that has been so successful over the past 12 years. It includes a 2 a.m. departure for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis where they will board their flight to Baltimore and then on to Washington.
The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea and Lincoln Memorials.
Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken. Next will be a tour of Washington as well as a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial and then an emotional visit to Arlington National Cemetery including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The Washington trip will conclude with dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon. The veterans will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis. A charter bus will bring them back to the JWCC campus for a rousing homecoming. The expected arrival time back in Quincy will be around 10:30 p.m.
Great River Honor Flight was started on Veterans Day 2009 with its first flight scheduled on April 13, 2010. Back then all the veterans were from World War II. That is the way it continued for several years until it was decided to expand to those veterans who had served during the Korean War.
Since then they have also expanded to include veterans during the Vietnam War as well as those who served between those conflicts.
Now that it is back to scheduling flights, the goal is to continue to increase the total number of local veterans who have flown to Washington for free thanks to the financial support of so many individuals, groups and businesses in the area who remained supportive of the cause over the past 2 years.
To date Great River Honor Flight, the Tri-States’ hub of the Honor Flight program has flown 1,886 local veterans to Washington since it was established in 2009. This trip will increase that total to 1,915.
Great River Honor Flight, a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation established in October of 2009, was created solely to honor America’s veterans that live in our area for all they have sacrificed by providing, free of charge, transportation to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.
For additional information, contact Carlos Fernandez at csfernandez1951@gmail.com or Great River Honor Flight, Box 3723, Quincy, IL 62305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.