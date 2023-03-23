Great River Honor Flight taking 29 veterans on first mission of year

HANNIBAL — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced the first 2023 mission to Washington, D.C. will take place Thursday, April 6.
The flight is the first of six trips planned for 2023 and will also be the first time that the homecoming will take place at Hannibal High School’s Korf Gymnasium.
This will be the 63rd mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010. Since then, 2,009 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have participated in this program.
About 29 veterans from Illinois (Adams, Pike, Hancock, McDonough and St. Clair counties), Missouri (Marion, Pike, Clark, Lewis, Pike, Monroe and Ralls counties) and Iowa (Lee County) will be part of this mission. The group includes 26 Vietnam veterans, one Korea veteran and two Armed Forces Veteran who served between those conflicts. They will be accompanied by 27 guardians whose sole responsibility is making sure the veterans’ needs during the trip are addressed.
The departure and return on Thursday, April 6 will be from Hannibal High School. The trip will follow the itinerary that has been successful over the past 13 years. It includes a 3:30 a.m. departure for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis, Mo. where they will board their flight to Baltimore, Md. and then on to D.C.
The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea and Lincoln Memorials. Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.
Veterans will take a tour of D.C. and make a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial and then an emotional visit to Arlington National Cemetery, including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The D.C. trip will conclude with dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.
The veterans will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis. A charter bus will bring them back to Hannibal High School’s Korf Gymnasium for a rousing homecoming. The expected arrival time back in Hannibal will be around 10:15 p.m.
