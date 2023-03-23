Great River Honor Flight taking 29 veterans on first mission of year

The 63rd mission of the Great River Honor Flight will take 29 veterans to Washington D.C. on Thursday, April 6.

HANNIBAL — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced the first 2023 mission to Washington, D.C. will take place Thursday, April 6.

The flight is the first of six trips planned for 2023 and will also be the first time that the homecoming will take place at Hannibal High School’s Korf Gymnasium.

