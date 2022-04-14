Great River Honor Flight set to resume flight schedule May 19

STAFF REPORT
QUINCY, Ill. — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced that missions to Washington, D.C., will resume Thursday, May 19.
The flight follows a pause of more than two years in the program, due to the COVID pandemic.
“We are extremely excited to be able to offer this special experience once again to those local veterans who have served our country,” said Carlos Fernandez, chairman of the Great River Honor Flight board. “Our board felt that the mandates and restrictions in place the past 24 months did not allow our veterans to be able to fully experience the thanks and gratitude our nation wants to express, so we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to hold off the flights until things improved.”
This will be the 58th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010. Since then, 1,855 local veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and between those conflicts have participated in this program.
About 31 veterans from Illinois, Missouri and Iowa will be part of this return mission.
“The continuing financial support we have received over the past two years has been outstanding,” said Doug Reed, Great River Honor Flight treasurer. “We are more than ready to once again activate the list of local veterans that have been patiently waiting for their chance to experience an Honor Flight.”
Additional flights are planned for June 16, August 18, September 15 and October 13.
The departure and return May 19 will be from the Quincy campus of John Wood Community College. It includes a 2 a.m. departure for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis, where veterans will board their flight to Baltimore, Md., then proceed to Washington, D.C.
“John Wood Community College is honored to once again host the Great River Honor Flight Program at our Quincy campus as the location for veteran departures and the homecoming site. It has been a privilege to partner with the Great River Honor Flight over these many years in recognition of our veterans. We are excited to welcome back the veterans, their families and our community as we celebrate with the Great River Honor Flight Program their service and sacrifice for our freedom,” said JWCC President Michael Elbe.
The May 19 trip will follow the itinerary that has been so successful over the past 12 years. The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea and Lincoln memorials.
The next destination on the itinerary is the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument. A group picture will be taken.
A tour of the Capitol Building follows, as well as stops at the Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. The latter includes seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The Washington trip will conclude with dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon. The veterans will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis.
A charter bus will bring them back to the JWCC campus for a rousing welcome home. The expected arrival time back in Quincy will be around 10:30 p.m.
Great River Honor Flight was started on Veterans Day of 2009 with its first flight scheduled April 13, 2010. At the time, all the veterans participating were from World War II.
The Great River Honor Flight continued providing the opportunity to WWII veterans for several years. Later, the decision was made to expand the program to veterans who served during the Korean War. Since then, the flights have been expanded to include veterans who served during the Vietnam War, as well as those who served between those conflicts.
With flights scheduled again, the Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors will resume the goal of increasing the total number of local veterans who have flown to Washington free of charge. The flights are made possible thanks to the financial support of many individuals, groups and businesses in the area who remained supportive of the cause over the past two years.
