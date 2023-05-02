QUINCY, Ill. — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced the second 2023 mission to Washington, D.C. will be Thursday, May 11.
The second of six trips planned for this year will start at John Wood Community College in Quincy.
This will be the 64th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010. Since then, 2,037 local veterans who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam and between those conflicts have participated in this program.
About 29 veterans from Illinois (Adams, Brown, Pike, McDonough and St. Clair counties), Missouri (Marion and Lewis counties) and Iowa (Lee County) will be part of this mission. The group includes 24 Vietnam veterans, one Korea veteran and four Armed Forces veterans who served between those conflicts.
They will be accompanied by 27 guardians whose sole responsibility is making sure the veterans’ needs during the trip are addressed.
The departure and return on May 11 will be from John Wood Community College. The trip will follow the itinerary that has been successful over the past 13 years. It includes a 3 a.m. departure for a bus ride to Lambert Field in St. Louis, Mo., where they will board their flight to Baltimore, Md. and then proceed to Washington, D.C.
The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea and Lincoln Memorials. A special commemoration for Vietnam veterans is opening that day next to the Reflecting Pool, Camp Legacy, which will feature various military exhibits from that era.
Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken. A tour of D.C. will follow, as well as a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial and then an emotional visit to Arlington National Cemetery, including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The D.C. trip will conclude with dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon. The veterans will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis. A charter bus will bring them back to John Wood’s Sports Arena for a rousing homecoming. The expected arrival time back in Quincy will be around 10:30 p.m.
Great River Honor Flight was started on Veterans Day 2009 with its first flight scheduled on April 13, 2010. Back then, all the veterans were from World War II. That is the way it continued for several years until it was decided to expand to those veterans who had served during the Korean War. Since then, the program has expanded to include veterans during the Vietnam War as well as those who served through 1985.
The goal remains to increase the total number of local veterans who have flown to Washington, D.C. for free. To date, Great River Honor Flight — the Tri-States’ hub of the Honor Flight program — has flown 2,037 local veterans to Washington, D.C. since it was established in 2009. This trip will increase that total to 2,066.
Great River Honor Flight, a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation established in October of 2009, was created solely to honor America’s veterans who live in the local area for all they have sacrificed by providing free transportation to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.
More information is available by contacting Carlos Fernandez at csfernandez1951@gmail.com or Great River Honor Flight, PO Box 3723, Quincy, Ill. 62305.
