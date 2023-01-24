QUINCY, Ill. — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors are pleased to announce the dates for the 2023 missions and exciting news regarding expansion of eligibility for veterans who can apply for a future Honor Flight.

More than 2,000 local veterans have participated in 62 Honor Flight trips as of the end of 2022, the mission dates for 2023 are:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.