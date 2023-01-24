QUINCY, Ill. — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors are pleased to announce the dates for the 2023 missions and exciting news regarding expansion of eligibility for veterans who can apply for a future Honor Flight.
More than 2,000 local veterans have participated in 62 Honor Flight trips as of the end of 2022, the mission dates for 2023 are:
- 63 – Thursday, April 6 (departure and homecoming) — Hannibal (Hannibal-LaGrange University)
- 64 – Thursday, May 11 (departure and homecoming) — Quincy (John Wood Community College)
- 65 – Thursday, June 15 (departure and homecoming) — Center, Mo. (Mark Twain High School)
- 66 – Thursday, Aug. 17 (departure and homecoming) — Quincy (John Wood Community College)
- 67 – Thursday, Sept. 14 (departure and homecoming) — Hannibal (Hannibal-LaGrange University)
- 68 – Thursday, Oct. 19 (departure and homecoming) — Quincy (John Wood Community College)
Specific details on each flight will be made available when the date draws closer.
“2023 is the 13th year that Honor Flights have been provided to local veterans. We are very excited to begin the planning process for what we believe will be yet another great year to show the appreciation and gratitude there is throughout the Tri States for our nation’s veterans,” said Carlos Fernandez, Chairman of Great River Honor Flight.
In addition, the Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors is excited to welcome veterans who have served prior to July 1, 1985 as eligible for future missions. Back in 2010, board members began by offering free trips to Washington, D.C. to veterans who served during World War II.
Since then, the board has expanded eligibility to those who served during Korea, Vietnam and the years between those conflicts. Board members are proud to accept applications for those who also served in any capacity between the years 1975 to 1985 as well.
“This is the appropriate next step to our strategy,” said Doug Reed, Treasurer of the Honor Flight board. "The continued financial support that has been given by individuals, groups and businesses as well as memorials from those who have participated in past flights allows us the opportunity to be able to offer this experience to additional local veterans.”
Great River Honor Flight is increasing efforts in the marketing of these flights through broadcast, print, internet and social media outlets, as well as contacts with various veterans organizations throughout the region. The goal is to invite the men and women who served our country to sign up for a future Honor Flight mission.
“We encourage all eligible veterans in the area to fill out an application,” Toni Hatton Park, Vice Chair said.
Great River Honor Flight was started on Veterans Day 2009 with its first flight scheduled on April 13, 2010.
To date, Great River Honor Flight — the Tri-States’ hub of the National Honor Flight program — has flown 2,009 local Veterans to Washington D.C.
Great River Honor Flight, a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation established in October of 2009, was created solely to honor America’s veterans that live in the area for all they have sacrificed by providing, free of charge, transportation to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.
More information is available by contacting Fernandez at csfernandez1951@gmail.com or Great River Honor Flight, P.O. Box 3723, Quincy, Ill. 62305.
