QUINCY, Ill. — The Great River Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Quincy Public Library meeting room. The featured speaker Marcia Elliott will present “Rural Adams County Newspapers-Center of Community” beginning at 7 p.m.
For many years rural weekly newspapers were the central fiber that recorded local events, thus creating a written history of the community. Local businesses looked to the newspapers as a means to get information out that would entice customers to give them a visit. Many times, newspapers were the only means of communication a small community had in which to record deaths, births and marriages.
This talk will share some of the history of the rural weekly newspapers in Adams County and give a few highlights of what kinds of things were included in the newspapers of old that readers no longer see. Elliott has been in the newspaper business since December 1983 and is co-owner of Elliott Publishing, who owns four weekly newspapers, The Liberty Bee-Times, Camp Point Journal, Golden-Clayton New Era and The Mendon Dispatch-Times.