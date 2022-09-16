QUINCY, Ill. — The Great River Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in the large meeting room at the Quincy Public Library.
Emily Rolfs, staff member of the Library, will give a presentation on FOLD3. The FOLD3 site is the web's premier collection of military records from the Revolutionary War to WWII, documents, photos and historic war records.
