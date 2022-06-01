HANNIBAL — A tradition especially for women is approaching soon, with local businesses hosting special events throughout downtown Hannibal June 10-11.
This year’s Great Girlfriend Getaway will be hosted in conjunction with the Hannibal Rotary Club’s Riverfest on the rejuvenated Hannibal riverfront. Both days will be teeming with unique activities and performances in the businesses that call historic downtown Hannibal home.
Bits & Pieces will demonstrate how to make a key fob during the Toy Sewing Machine Trunk Show, scheduled at each hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event is available for $10 per person, and participants can register the day they wish to attend.
A TikTok and Selfie Room will be set up Friday and Saturday at The Powder Room for guests to record their own TikTok video or capture selfie photos. Staff will provide makeup, hair supplies and a dedicated space for creating unique memories.
Java Jive invites ladies to take “Selfies with Celebrities,” including Leo, George and two new additions this year. The event will take place Friday and Saturday.
Dutch Country General Store will offer free samples all day Friday, including candy, dips, snacks and Piper’s hand-dipped chocolates.
Mississippi Marketplace invites guests to the Kitchen Gadget Demonstration at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday. Staff will demonstrate unique kitchen gadgets during each session. Weekend Welcome drinks will be served Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
Breakfast with Molly Brown features a one-hour performance of “MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown” presented by Gilden Age Stage at Greater Days restaurant. The breakfast event includes a homemade cinnamon roll, fresh fruit and a choice of coffee or tea. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are required. The cost for each ticket is $25.02 (tax included).
Traveler’s Boutique will feature tips from its interior designer, Miranda, for using all the senses to enliven an interior space. The demonstration begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Patricia Garey, artist at the Mississippi River Gallery, will show guests how to make their own Make and Take Travel Journal on Saturday. Participants will learn about smash book journaling. The event is free to participants with a paid admission to the Museum Gallery at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.
Mississippi Marketplace invites ladies to the Cooking with Essential Oils demonstration at 11 a.m. Saturday. Miranda Sims will feature several dishes prepared with essential oils for enhanced flavor and health benefits in the Mississippi Marketplace kitchen.
Ayers Pottery welcomes guests to a “Ghost” photo opportunity on Saturday.
Native American Trading Company will host the Herbals for Health demonstration led by Rod Jackson, owner of Nuwati Herbals. Jackson will answer questions and help with health-related issues on Saturday.
