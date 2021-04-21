HANNIBAL — Each year, the Great Girlfriend Getaway blends in-store activities, demonstrations and shopping experiences to create a weekend tailored for women, with a flair unique to America’s Hometown.
Kenna Bogue, marketing coordinator with the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council, said the weekend will feature demonstrations highlighting each shop’s specialties. Sip and Shop events will be at 4 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring treats and drinks to sip while shopping at boutiques Charlee and Tru, Annie Rose, Danni Nicole’s and the Powder Room. Each shop will be featuring sales special for the weekend, and Bogue said the boutiques and wide variety of shopping experiences is ideal for the Great Girlfriend Getaway.
“We have a whole lot of different shopping options downtown, so it just really lends itself to a women’s weekend downtown — we also have the new riverfront and lots of different attractions that women can enjoy,” Bogue said.
Last year, the event was postponed to August due to the pandemic. Bogue said the Great Girlfriend Getaway will now be a tradition in spring and summer, with the second event planned for August this year. The Receipt Raffle kicks the festivities off, with participants having the opportunity to take photos of their receipts to post online for the chance to win prizes.
Coupons, additional information and a full schedule of events for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are available by visiting www.historichannibalmo.com/girlfriend-getaway.