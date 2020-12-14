KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Northeast Missouri families with infants can receive a free crib and mattress from Great Circle as part of the Safe Sleep Project.
A limited number of cribs and mattresses are available for families with infants who live in Missouri counties including Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe and Ralls. The Safe Sleep Project is funded by the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund and is designed to reduce infant deaths by providing a safe sleeping environment for the child. The effort is part of Great Circle’s home visiting program to support and strengthen families by connecting them to community resources, including medical and behavioral health services and improving parental confidence.
“Without a safe crib and firm mattress for sleep, the risk of infant mortality increases significantly,” said Beatrice Stewart, Great Circle’s director of community-based services for central and northwestern Missouri. “There is currently no other provider of free cribs in northern Missouri, so it’s important that we provide this resource for parents who cannot afford a crib or mattress.”
Requests for a free crib and mattress and arrangements for pick-up in eligible counties are available by contacting Stewart at 573-999-3607 or Beatrice.stewart@greatcircle.org.