HANNIBAL — U.S. Rep. Sam Graves received the 2021 Legislator of the Year award in recognition of his efforts to support rural hospitals in Missouri.
Todd Ahrens, president and CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, said the pandemic presented numerous challenges in health care, and he was pleased to join in recognizing Graves for his work during a presentation Tuesday at HRH’s conference center.
“We’ve been very blessed to have leaders such as Congressman Graves out in Washington, working to provide a voice to rural health care entities such as ours,” Ahrens said.
Ahrens commended Dr. Paula Nickelson, acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, for her leadership. He noted how Nickelson was responsible for numerous “game-changing solutions” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nickelson was responsible for efforts including establishing the first personal protective equipment warehouse in the state, overseeing the statewide antigen testing program, facilitating decontamination procedures for N95 masks when resources were scarce and setting up strategies for state-funded, monoclonal antibody infusion sites in the fight against COVID-19.
The 2021 Legislator of the Year award is presented by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health. Nickelson said the award recognizes leaders who work to address national rural health care needs.
“Congressman Graves has been a great friend and advocate for rural health issues throughout his career,” she said, noting the award recognized Graves’ work in 2017-18 to introduce the Save Rural Hospitals Act.
Graves, R-Tarkiom, and California Rep. Jared Huffman reintroduced the legislation from 2017 with some adjustments through collaboration with the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health. He explained the legislation would end sequestration for rural hospitals, fully fund rural ambulance districts and make telemedicine permanent.
Ahrens said the sequestration has a significant impact on health care providers such as Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. About 60% of cases involve Medicare, and sequestration means the federal government has reduced reimbursements by 2%.
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System staff continue to monitor community positivity rates and the virus’ progression in the community and the nation. So far, more than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
Ahrens explained how community members have been getting back to normal activities. Sequestration has created challenges for health care officials in their daily duties.
Graves said more than 130 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed, and he stressed how vital each facility is for communities. He commended health care staff for their tireless efforts during the pandemic.
The Saving America’s Rural Hospitals bill has been reintroduced in an election year, but Graves noted how the bipartisan introduction of the bill reflects how many leaders value the importance of rural health care.
Graves is hopeful the legislation will clear the House of Representatives. If necessary, the bill will be introduced through an amendment. He explained about 80% of legislation moves forward that way.
“It means a lot. I know how tough it is for rural hospitals just to keep their doors open,” Graves said, noting rural hospitals are crucial for Missouri’s farming communities.
After the presentation, Graves and local health care leaders gathered to discussed how to continue to best meet Missourians’ health care needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.