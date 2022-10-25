Graves commends local broadband expansion efforts

Chariton Valley Chief Operating Officer Ryan Johnson and CEO Kirby Underberg show maps detailing high-speed internet fiber projects in areas surrounding Hannibal, Monroe City and Palmyra to U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, on Tuesday. Graves visited Monroe City Hall to show his support for increased efforts to provide broadband access to Missouri residents in rural areas and in communities throughout the region and across the state.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

MONROE CITY, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Sam Graves met with officials from Chariton Valley on Tuesday, expressing his support for the expanding scope and pace of projects bringing broadband internet to homes and businesses throughout the region.

Chariton Valley CEO Kirby Underberg and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Johnson showed Graves several maps detailing completed and ongoing fiber broadband projects. Graves said there are currently seven programs providing grants and support for building broadband infrastructure — four at the federal level and three at the state level.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.