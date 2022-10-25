MONROE CITY, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Sam Graves met with officials from Chariton Valley on Tuesday, expressing his support for the expanding scope and pace of projects bringing broadband internet to homes and businesses throughout the region.
Chariton Valley CEO Kirby Underberg and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Johnson showed Graves several maps detailing completed and ongoing fiber broadband projects. Graves said there are currently seven programs providing grants and support for building broadband infrastructure — four at the federal level and three at the state level.
Graves, R-Tarkio, said federal appropriations began in 2018 and 2019, accelerating amid increased demand from people working from home during the COVID pandemic. Students across the country rapidly transitioned to virtual and hybrid learning methods, highlighting the need for robust internet service in rural and urban areas.
He examined several of the projects Chariton Valley covering in the region. Underberg explained that Chariton Valley has been successful for each grant application so far. He showed how some construction in Monroe City has been temporarily paused because of grant opportunities allowing for more expansion into rural areas. For example, a large rural region will be covered by the grant-funded project first, then the connection is made to complete service complete in town.
"When we build these legs going out into the rural (areas), they finish the town," he explained, noting there are small spurs to complete afterward which ensure everyone receives service.
Even though the process is competitive among internet providers, he expressed his appreciation to companies like Ralls Technologies, Mark Twain Telephone Corporation and Adams Fiber for their cooperation in ensuring that fiber connections are becoming available for every home and business throughout the region.
Graves agreed, saying he felt smaller companies were doing a better job than larger companies at providing and expanding broadband for the critical last-mile connection to homes in Missouri's rural areas. Their cooperation ensures there is no overlap or areas which are unserved. He told Underberg and Johnson he would be happy to provide letters of support to Chariton Valley for future endeavors.
"It means everything to folks that are staying at home, trying to work from home, trying to get on the internet or just getting to enjoy what everybody else gets to enjoy in the urban areas," Graves said.
Graves said cooperation in government has been crucial in continuing to fund internet expansion.
"The good news is at least all of the rural members of Congress work together — it's not a Republican or Democrat issue — it's trying to make sure our citizens in rural areas have the same access that folks do in urban areas," he said. "What's ironic is, now our rural areas that do have that access, in many cases have even better service than they have in urban areas."
State Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hanibal, has been a partner in leading Broadband Infrastructure Committee meetings in Jefferson City, assisting with getting grant programs to areas in need. One of several current programs fueling projects in Northeast Missouri and other parts of the state is the Missouri Building Infrastructure Grant.
Underberg explained the cost to run fiber is about $30,000 per mile, which underscored the importance of grant programs and partnerships which have made it possible to build out to the rural areas as well as local communities like Hannibal, Monroe City and Palmyra.
Each project includes fiber routes reaching out to rural residents, which then converge in the communities of Palmyra, Monroe City and Hannibal. Underberg noted Chariton Valley will have the entire Palmyra, Monroe City and Hannibal exchanges completely served with high-speed, underground fiber when the projects are completed.
Underberg pointed to one of the maps which displayed the different projects made possible through grant opportunities. He said one such project is a 100-gigabit system for Hannibal's industrial park — and similar opportunities could be set up to help attract more businesses to Monroe City and Palmyra's industrial areas.
He explained how Economic Development Manager Donna Bell works with economic development agencies to share the cost for billboards like the one advertising the new system in Hannibal.
"Actually, it's a great draw for businesses," Underberg said," So, if the city's got the water, the infrastructure and internet — that's what businesses are looking for to relocate, and employees, of course."
Whether the customer is in the city or in a rural area, Chariton Valley provides internet speeds of one gigabit; the speed can be increased to up to 10 gigabits. Fiber runs are created for each home, and the system is "future-proof" with the ability to add upgraded equipment as the technology changes.
Four years ago, Chariton Valley formed a plan to provide service to Hannibal, Monroe City, Palmyra, Hunnewell, Shelbyville and Shelbina. With the availability of grant funds, Underberg said everything came together so the provider could deliver service to customers in those communities along with residents in the surrounding rural areas.
Underberg pointed to one area on the map, noting there might only be three or four houses along one mile. Because of the grant programs and partnerships such as the project in conjunction with the Marion County Commission, every home in that area can receive its own fiber connection for high-speed internet.
He showed a large area in Marion County representing the joint $4.5 million project between the Marion County Commissioners and Chariton Valley. Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax said members of the commission agreed that use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was a once-in-lifetime situation, and it should be applied to vital projects like roof repairs for the Marion County Jail, radios for the emergency management agency and broadband fiber buildouts.
The Commission pledged to split the cost of the project with Chariton Valley, which covers land west and south of Palmyra. The area reaches north to the service area covered by Mark Twain Telephone Corporation and south toward Monroe City and the Rocket Truck Stop. Lomax said additional funding has become available, which could enable further expansion to the east or the north as well.
Lomax said he personally experienced the difference the fiber connection has made. He explained he was previously paying for 10-megabit service but was only receiving speeds of five-megabits.
"I'm very fortunate, since I live right on (U.S.) 61, to be on the main line going out of Palmyra. I got hooked up fairly early. It's made a world of difference. My wife is an engineer for a chemical company in Houston — she works remotely — and she can do anything she needs to do from our home in Palmyra," Lomax said.
