Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.