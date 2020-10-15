Grants make impact for Ralls County R-II School District

CENTER, Mo. — The Ralls County R-II School District has seen a big increase in the areas of Wi-Fi access and disinfection capabilities throughout the district, thanks to a CARES Act grant and a matching grant from the Ralls County Commission.
Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard said the school district approached the commission with the request for 10 electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, and he worked with fellow Commissioners RC Harlow and John Lake to make sure the $5,384.54 grant would be approved at the state and federal level through the CARES Act. The school district also received a $12,000 student accessibility grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education — if there was a matching grant. The County Commissioners supported the school district with a $12,000 matching grant, which will bring exterior Wi-Fi connections outside each school building and on the south side of campus.
Superintendent Dr. Tara Lewis the additional electrostatic sprayers use an extremely fine mist to disinfect a classroom or school bus within seconds. The fortcoming Wi-Fi connections will be secure and available to students and visitors to outdoor events.
"Whenever I filled out the grants, I tried to find things that would be usable and helpful beyond the pandemic," Lewis said. "With the sprayers, there's always viruses, whether it's COVID or anything else. Now that we're using those, we're hoping we can keep our facilities cleaner into the future."
Lewis said four percent of the student population is enrolled in remote education, and the Wi-Fi connections will benefit students with their virtual classes during the pandemic. The broadband access will also be secure and available for students and visitors at outdoor events in the future.
Hibbard said he joined Lake and Harlow in being "very much in favor of helping the Mark Twain School District." Lewis said the Wi-Fi connections are scheduled to be installed soon, and Harlow said the expansion for the school district continues efforts they have planned for the entire county.
"R.C., John and myself have been leaders in the whole state of Missouri, possibly, and some would even say the nation, as far as using our CARES funds to provide broadband to Ralls County," Hibbard said. "I have Commissioners and State Representatives from North Dakota and places like that who say 'hey, how did you do that?' Basically, it needed to be done and we did it."
About half of the county has broadband access, and Hibbard said more CARES Act funding could provide more through Ralls County Electric Cooperative. Rural areas, the community of Perry, about half of Center and subdivisions in Harlow's district.
Hibbard placed a "ballpark guess" of $5-7 million on getting broadband internet access to every address in Ralls County.
"We're exploring all funding opportunities right now," Hibbard said.