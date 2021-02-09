PALMYRA, Mo. — A grant secured through the State Emergency Management Agency Emergency Management Performance Grants Program will help pay for an outdoor warning siren in Taylor. Acceptance of the grant was approved Monday morning during a meeting of the Marion County commissioners at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The grant will allow for the purchase and installation of a single siren in the community.
The amount of the grant is $15,750. Marion County will be contributing 25% of the project's cost which amounts to $5,250. The total estimated cost of the project will be $21,000.
According to the SEMA website the EMPG Program provides resources to the SEMA and local government emergency management agencies "for the sustainment and enhancement of all-hazard emergency management capabilities."
The EMPG financial assistance program provides reimbursement of up to 50% of allowable costs.
In other business, Marion County Coordinator Teya Stice provided an update on her search for an Off-System Bridge Placement and Rehabilitation (BRO) soft match trade partner from among other counties.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation website, the BRO program provides funding to counties for replacement or rehabilitation of deficient bridges.
Stice also presented the commissioners with corrected plat books.
Marion County is off to a good start financially. County Clerk Valerie Dornberger presented the balances of all the county's funds as of Jan. 31. According to Dornberger, one month into the fiscal year "all balances are healthy."