HANNIBAL — Funding from the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri is allowing 50 persons to attend an internet and banking safety seminar. Protecting Our Senior Assets is a partnership between Douglass Community Services, the Better Business Bureau, HOMEBANK and Tigerhawk Technology. Hannibal Lagrange University is hosting the first event.
“Dishonest persons defraud senior adults from over $3 million a year. More than 3.5 million older adults are victims of financial exploitation each year. Seniors targeted by fraudsters suffer an average loss of $34,200,” said Douglass’ Chief Operating Officer Stacey Nicholas. “This seminar will provide information on banking and internet safety.” A meal will be provided.
