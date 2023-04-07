QUINCY, Ill. — Local non-profits seeking to build their programming, expand their mission and better their communities are invited to apply for grant funding through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri’s annual community grant program (formerly known as competitive grant program). The deadline to submit grant applications is at 11:59 a.m. Monday, May 1.
Grants totaling more than $177,000 will be awarded to non-profit organizations advancing arts and culture, community betterment, education, health and human services. The awards are made possible by more than 50 endowed funds at the Community Foundation, which were established by donors to support the communities and causes they care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.