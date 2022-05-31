HANNIBAL — Wind-generated electricity from the Grain Belt Express could be utilized in Hannibal within the next five years, according to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
“We are anticipating the construction phase of the project will commence in late 2023 and be completed in 2026,” Gordon said during the May meeting of the HBPW Board.
Completion of the billion-dollar project will have a “significant benefit” for the HBPW and its customers, according to Gordon.
“We are purchasing 15 MW (megawatts) of power for 20 years at a very competitive price,” he said. “This will help us to continue to provide reliable power at the most competitive cost that we can manage.”
The power supply agreement between the Grain Belt and HBPW was finalized in 2018.
“They have been working to build the project since then,” Gordon said.
The final legislative hurdle cleared the Missouri Legislature in early May.
“The push of the legislation was to protect citizens from eminent domain rules,” Gordon said. “It also preserved the Grain Belt Express project by not making the legislation effective on projects that the state Public Service Commission (PSC) had already given approval.
“The Grain Belt has been approved by the PSC for several years and will be able to complete its transmission line.”
