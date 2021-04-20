Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to showers of rain and wet snow this afternoon. High 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.