JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Opponents of eminent domain for the massive Grain Belt Express project plan to rally on Wednesday at the Missouri Capitol to urge the state Senate to join with the House in passing a bill that would prohibit the involuntary seizing of land.
They hope the third time is a charm as efforts in 2019 and 2020 passed the House only to die in the Senate.
In February, the Missouri House of Representatives voted 123-33 on a bill that would reverse a Missouri Public Service Commission ruling that declared private Grain Belt Express project, which is owned by Chicago-based Invenergy, as public utility. This would allow the project to seize land through the eminent domain process if landowners refuse to sell to make way to the project.
A Senate committee plans a hearing on a similar law in the upper chamber at 8 a.m. Wednesday, while opponents plan to jam the Capitol Rotunda to support the bill.
Ralls County Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard issued a call to opponents to gather over the weekend in a Facebook post.
“We all know what it is like living with GBE (Grain Belt Express) hanging over our heads for years,” Hibbard wrote. “We need to be at the Capitol to let our state legislators know that taking our land by force is wrong. Let’s fill the place up and make sure they hear us. Call John (Lake), Junior (Muehring) or me with any questions. We can rent a bus to take people to the rally if people want to ride up there in a group.”
He added: “GBE/Invenergy has many lobbyists working the halls at the Capitol, these people are paid to be there. This will be our way to show the Senators that the Citizens’ needs are what matters. Not what lobbyists are paid to tell them. We need to have an overwhelming crowd of people in Jefferson City. Help spread the word. This is our chance to be done with GB.”
Supporters of the Grain Belt Express power line have clashed with advocates for private property rights for years.
Ralls and Monroe counties are located along the proposed 780-mile transmission line would carry wind power from western Kansas through Missouri and Illinois to a substation in Indiana, where it would connect to a power grid serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. During the last six years, Grain Belt has faced legal challenges, switched parent companies and seen multiple legislative attempts to block it from gaining eminent domain status.
Landowners who do not want the power line on their property have opposed the project from the start. Many city and county officials have supported the project, some for its renewable energy and some for the revenue it would bring to cash-strapped communities.
The Grain Belt line is planned to run through Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe and Ralls counties. It needs easements from 570 landowners, according to the Missouri Public Service Commission.
Grain Belt will save 39 municipal utilities $10 million per year, according to the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.
Missouri utility regulators rejected the project in 2018, only to the reversed by the Missouri Supreme Court, which send the case back to the Public Service Commission. In March 2019, after a re-hearing of the case, commissioners unanimously approved the $2.3 billion project, opening the to take easements by eminent domain like a public utility.
Missouri will receive up to 500 megawatts of the power line’s 4,000 megawatts. The Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission has agreed to purchase 200 megawatts from Grain Belt. The Missouri Public Energy Pool, which provides power to 35 cities, has agreed to purchase 60 megawatts, Columbia Water & Light and Hannibal Board of Public Works have agreed to purchase power.
Grain Belt supporters argue that the project 1,500 jobs during the construction process while providing more property taxes to for schools, roads, bridges and fire districts.
The Missouri Senate killed bills in 2019 and 2020 to block eminent domain. One of the leading opponents the measure is Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin.
“Over the next several weeks, senators from both parties are going to have to decide whether they want to help generate millions in economic activity and lower energy costs. As a conservative, pro-job growth policymaker, the only prudent path forward is to defeat HB 527 and let this privately funded project continue to invest millions in our rural areas, strengthen our local energy supply, and help assure our energy independence,” White wrote in an opinion column last week for the Missouri Times.
However, Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, thinks the bill banning eminent domain will have enough support to pass the Senate, including fighting any attempts to filibuster the measure by opponents.
Although she spoke in favor of the economics of Grain Belt during 2016 hearings, O’Laughlin said she is opposed to eminent domain.
“A private entity should not have the right to take from people the final say about what happens to their land,” she said.