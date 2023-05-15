HANNIBAL — A group of enthusiastic supporters applauded as Grace Hiles signed to attend the U.S. Naval Academy during a special event Monday afternoon in Korf Gymnasium.

Blue and Gold Officer and retired U.S. Navy Captain Kent Higginbotham honored Grace on behalf of the academy, stressing that her academic success, leadership skills and dedication to serving her country were clearly evident. Bryan Nichols, Communications Director for Congressman Sam Graves, noted how nominating Grace and fellow students to attend the U.S. Naval Academy is one of Graves' favorite tasks.

