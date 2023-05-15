HANNIBAL — A group of enthusiastic supporters applauded as Grace Hiles signed to attend the U.S. Naval Academy during a special event Monday afternoon in Korf Gymnasium.
Blue and Gold Officer and retired U.S. Navy Captain Kent Higginbotham honored Grace on behalf of the academy, stressing that her academic success, leadership skills and dedication to serving her country were clearly evident. Bryan Nichols, Communications Director for Congressman Sam Graves, noted how nominating Grace and fellow students to attend the U.S. Naval Academy is one of Graves' favorite tasks.
Before she was nominated by Congressman Sam Graves and interviewed by Higginbotham, Grace knew she was destined to pursue her dreams at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Grace's mother, Melanie, expressed her feelings about her daughter's future endeavors.
"I am so proud of her," she said, remembering what Grace told her after she won a scholarship in the American Legion Oratorical Contest.
"She said, 'I think I know what I'm going to do'," Melanie Hiles said. "She stopped and she said, 'God told me I'm going to the Naval Academy'. That's how she told us."
Grace was Drum Major for the Hannibal Pirate Pride Marching Band for two years and served as captain of the Academic Team this year. She commended her family and friends for their support throughout her pursuit of education and service.
As a member of the Battleship Missouri Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps in St. Louis, Mo., Grace earned several awards and participated in monthly drills. She enjoyed the opportunity to participate in mock recruit training and aircraft maintenance training.
Grace explained how her service as a Sea Cadet and her experience in band helped to guide her on the path to the U.S. Naval Academy. During her four years in the Pirate Pride Marching Band, Grace relished the sense of discipline and the chance to bond with fellow students.
After Higginbotham delivered a proclamation detailing her appointment to the academy, Grace shared what the milestone meant to her.
"It's a little nerve-wracking. They usually say it's your worst experience at the academy — but every single day after that you wish to have it back, because it's such a good bonding experience with the recruits around you," she said. "It's nerve-wracking in the sense that I'm only going to have screaming and exercise for several weeks in a row, but I'm so excited to be there and get the opportunity to be there. As they said, not that many people get that opportunity, and I feel so blessed to have the chance to go experience it."
She is looking forward to a future with a "firm foundation". The process begins during Induction Day on June 29. Grace will receive her uniform and begin a rigorous recruitment process that starts from 6-8 a.m. each day, with 90-minute exercise sessions during the six- to seven-week long boot camp. She will attend specialized classes, learning how to become an officer and preparing her for the next four years at the academy.
Grace plans to pursue a major in Aerospace Engineering or Nuclear Engineering. After her education is complete, she is thrilled for the opportunities that will await right outside of the U.S. Naval Academy when she is commissioned as an officer — naval aviation; surface warfare officers, which consists of battleships, carriers and other boats; submarine operations and the Marine Corps.
"I'm going to get a great education, and I basically have any job under the sun available for me to have," she said, noting how she hopes to serve in naval aviation or in aircraft maintenance.
Grace said she will miss her friends and family when she travels to Annapolis, Md. to begin her journey. Amid her final weeks at HHS, she looked back on what she has experienced so far.
"Saying goodbye to HHS... a lot of people don't like high school, but I think high school has been an amazing opportunity to kind of figure out who I am and what I'm going to do with my life," she said.
Grace explained everyone who is close to her has shown steadfast support and understands the dedication required from this next step in her life. She plans to stay in contact with her friends and remain as close to them as possible — noting how her friends will also be moving on with the next chapters in their lives.
"It's a commitment. I'm going to have to go and basically give several years of my life away to service, as some people might say — but it's an opportunity to make myself a better person and serve our country while I'm doing it," she said. "You get the opportunity to learn and to work, and to still help this country work towards something great. That's a really important decision in that area."
This year, Graves recommended Hiles among a select group of students to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Higginbotham explained how elite the group is — between 15,000 and 17,000 students apply for 1,200 available spots.
Higginbotham explained a Blue and Gold Officer is assigned for each candidate like Grace. He stressed how she exhibited "poise" a "quiet demeanor, but certainly confident" and strong academic achievements.
He acknowledged that Grace's future might seem a bit intimidating as she enters "a world that she's never been in before", but she will share the experience with 1,200 other students. Higginbotham said his classmates from nearly 50 years ago are still his best friends, and he keeps in touch with them regularly.
"The camaraderie is like no other," he said.
Nichols shared how important Grace's achievement was, and how much Congressman Graves loves getting to nominate students for the academy. He explained that nominees like Grace invest "a ton of work" to get into the U.S. Naval Academy and other service academies.
"It is a huge achievement for her, and to be able to celebrate that and honor that is just an amazing thing," he said.
Nichols explained the academy nomination process is open again, and more information is available by calling Graves' office or visiting graves.house.gov.
