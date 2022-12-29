JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in Missouri.
Over the next four weeks, more than a dozen other governors are expected to join this proclamation. During the week, state, city and county leaders nationwide will formally raise their voices to create awareness of the importance of customizable education options.
Parson's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of high-quality education options for the future of Missouri children. It also recognizes the contributions and hard work of teachers, parents and community leaders who invest in local schools.
“Missouri School Choice Week” is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri-proclamation-2023.
For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 376 activities across the state of Missouri — including rallies, in-school activities, a citywide school open house in Kansas City, a charter school fair in St. Louis and a virtual school student rally in Jefferson City — all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have or want to have, for their children’s education.
More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.
“Missouri’s school choices are cause for celebration as educational opportunity helps children thrive in different learning environments”, said Andrew Campanella, President, and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. “This proclamation will bring more families into the celebration of how school choice helps all students in Missouri achieve their full potential.”
