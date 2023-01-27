DUBUQUE, Iowa - Reese Gottman, of Palmyra, Mo., was among the students named to the University of Dubuque dean's list.
Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the Dean's List. Once grades have been submitted for any Incompletes, the Office of Academic Affairs will review eligibility again for possible placement on the Dean's List for the given term.
