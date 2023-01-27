HANNIBAL — Temperatures should be above freezing Saturday for the annual Ice Bowl.
The disc golf tournament will be Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park, sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department. Prizes are donated by Excitement Disc Golf.
Tee-off begins at 10 a.m. Participants will play two rounds. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a cost of $10 per person. The Ice Bowl mission is to increase local awareness of disc golf by raising funds for local and regional charities, with an emphasis on fighting food insecurity.
In Hannibal the Ice Bowl donates to the Buddy Pack program, which benefits more than 400 Hannibal public and parochial school children each week. The program allows children to take home backpacks full of free food each Friday. The backpacks are full of juice, soup, cereal, peanut butter and other simple staples. The goal is to make sure low-income children stay fed, healthy and productive.
More information is available by calling John Shaw at 319-470-6938.
