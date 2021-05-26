HANNIBAL — The Child Center will host its first annual Golf Classic beginning at noon Friday, June 25. The tournament will be an 18-hole scramble held at Norwoods Golf Club in Hannibal.
Tickets to play in the tournament are $75 per person or $300 for a team of four people. Each ticket includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner and beverages. Players can expect games and activities throughout the course as well.
Sponsorships are still available. More information and signup opportunities are available by contacting Lisa at lzweifel@cacnemo.org or 636-332-0899.