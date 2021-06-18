MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Michigan man suffered moderate injuries Thursday night in a one-vehicle mishap in Ralls County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 11 p.m., June 17, at Mark Twain Landing Lane, 8 miles south of Monroe City.
A 2021 Advanced EV golf cart was being driven westbound by 34-year-old John C. Towle of Grimes, Iowa.
According to the accident report the vehicle was turning left when a passenger was ejected.
Injured was 33-year-old Micahel M. Towle of Lake Orion, Mich. He was transported by Monroe County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.